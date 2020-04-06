Who would of thought?! 150% Committed 🐻⬇️ THE ZOOOO!! READY FOR IT! BUILT FOR IT #BetOnYourSelfThenDoubleDown pic.twitter.com/jG8EDAOfAR

No visit, no in-person communication? No problem.

The current dead period has not stopped players from making decisions about their futures even without having an opportunity to see campus in person. Monday, Arizona made an addition to its roster for the 2020-21 season without ever having the player on campus as Seattle University guard Terrell Brown gave the program his pledge just days after announcing his plans to transfer from his hometown school.

Brown averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Redhawks this season earning himself a spot on the WAC All-Conference first team. He finished his career at Seattle U with over 1,000 points and finished the season 20th in the NCAA in scoring.

The 6-foot-1 guard will help add a scoring punch to the Arizona backcourt next season in addition to providing some depth with the expected loss of both Nico Mannion and Josh Green this offseason. The Wildcats added Georgetown point guard James Akinjo at the semester break but he will not be eligible to play until midway through the season next year because of the NCAA's transfer rules.

Brown is a redshirt junior who is expected to graduate this spring allowing him to become immediately eligible for the Wildcats at the start of the season.

The Garfield High alum had several impressive scoring performances throughout the season including four 31-point games. He was only held to double digits one time during the 2019-20 season and he scored at least 20 points on 16 different occasions throughout the year.

"Very proud of Terrell," Seattle U head coach Jim Hayford wrote in a post on social media last week when Brown announced his plans to pursue a transfer. "He has done everything my staff and I have ever asked of him and done it with class and to the best of his ability. He didn’t have to but asked for my blessing in this. I am always there for you TB and wish you nothing but the best!"

Brown is one of four players already on the Arizona roster for next season who started his career at another school joining Jemarl Baker Jr. (Kentucky), Jordan Brown (Nevada) and Akinjo.

The uncertainty of Brandon Williams' future after he sat out this season because of offseason knee surgery combined with the expected loss of Mannion means Brown is likely going to be Arizona's starting point guard to begin the season while Akinjo waits to become eligible.