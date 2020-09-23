GOAZCATS - Arizona AD Dave Heeke previews Pac-12's Thursday meeting, vote

Thursday will be an important date for the future of the Pac-12. That is when the Pac-12 CEO Group, which is made up of presidents and chancellors from across the league, will determine if it is safe enough to move ahead with a fall football season.

The group previously determined in August that it was unsafe to proceed with fall sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since then health officials in California and Oregon have promised to work with programs in those states to loosen health restrictions to allow practices to take place.

More importantly rapid-results testing has made its way to the Pac-12 via the league's partnership with Quidel Corporation that will allow for teams to have daily testing. The testing machines have arrived to campuses this week giving programs another defense against the spread of the coronavirus among the athletes on campus.

That part of the equation is believed to be strong enough to get the CEO group on board with playing this fall.

Wednesday night Arizona's athletic director Dave Heeke addressed the upcoming vote to lead off his weekly fan newsletter, Wildcat Wednesday.

"This Wildcat Wednesday comes on the eve of a significant day for the Pac-12 Conference as we look forward to Thursday’s meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, in which they will continue to address the health and safety of the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans with regards to beginning to play seasons," Heeke wrote Wednesday evening. "I have been proud of the continual focus on health and safety through sound medical oversight, as well as thorough re-entry planning and processes of Arizona Athletics and the University of Arizona.

"Following tomorrow’s meeting, we will be prepared to keep you informed and up to date on the information and news from the Pac-12’s presidents and chancellors."

Oct. 31 or Nov. 7 continue to be the two dates the Pac-12 is reportedly focused on as the likely start date to the fall football season. The CEO group met last Friday to discuss the potential of a fall football season but did not vote on a return to play. That vote is expected to take place Thursday at which point it is currently expected to result in teams being given the go-ahead to begin preparations for a fall football season instead of the spring season that had been decided on last month.

"The Pac-12 CEO Group had an informative and productive meeting earlier today," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said last week in a statement after the group's meeting. "We plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24 to make a decision regarding possible return to play prior to January 1.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision-making.”