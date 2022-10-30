News More News
Arizona a penalty away from an upset win over No. 10 USC

Running back Michael Wiley against USC.
Running back Michael Wiley against USC. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Arizona came into Saturday's game as a 14 1/2-point underdog against USC, who was coming off a 43-42 loss to Utah in a shootout. The Wildcats and Trojans were predicted to have an offensive type of game and both teams didn't disappoint.

Arizona just didn't have enough falling 45-37 to USC to extend its losing streak to three games. However, there was a highly questionable call that might have changed the out come of this game.


"I thought that our guys competed all the way through the game and I thought it was one heck of a football game," head coach Jedd Fisch said during his postgame press conference. "I thought that there was not a time in the game that we didn't think we were going to win the game. There was not a time in the game that we didn't feel we could go head-to-head with that team. And we did it. We did it, we went head-to-head, toe-to-toe had a chance for an onside kick there at the end."

