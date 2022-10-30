Arizona came into Saturday's game as a 14 1/2-point underdog against USC, who was coming off a 43-42 loss to Utah in a shootout. The Wildcats and Trojans were predicted to have an offensive type of game and both teams didn't disappoint.

Arizona just didn't have enough falling 45-37 to USC to extend its losing streak to three games. However, there was a highly questionable call that might have changed the out come of this game.



