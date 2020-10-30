GOAZCATS - Arizona 2020 lookahead: Five questions a week out from the season opener

Arizona 2020 lookahead: Five questions a week out from the season opener
It has been three weeks since Arizona began fall practices and that means there is just one more week of preparations before the team takes the field Nov. 7 against Utah. At the start of UA's fall practices we posed a few questions that we hoped to have answered in the weeks the followed, but there are still some things that remain somewhat of a mystery heading into the final week of the preseason.
So, we are back to discuss what questions remain as the team heads down the home stretch before opening up the seven-game fall season.
1. Does Arizona have enough depth at linebacker to stick with the plan?
The UA coaching staff has not given too much insight into what the defense will look like once the season begins. The plan had been to run a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Paul Rhoads, but since the time he came on board there were several key departures on that side of the ball that will have an impact this season. The word throughout the last few weeks has been that UA will run a nickel defense that will resemble what the Wildcats have been built to run under previous coordinators.
Exactly what that looks like will remain a bit of a mystery, and the biggest aspect of why that is the case is the lack of depth at the linebackers spots. UA has just six scholarship players available at the linebacker positions this season split up between two groups. Walk-ons will likely have to play this year, and most of the scholarship players have yet to take meaningful snaps at linebacker in a game.
It's a difficult position to be in especially when there are similar depth concerns in the secondary at the safety spot as well. The most likely scenario is that UA plays a variation of a few different schemes based on the looks they are getting offensively. It's not perfect and it certainly is a bit of a mystery still.
2. Will the newcomers that have gained attention this fall deliver in the early going?
There have been several newcomers that have made noise the last few weeks with some of the older veteran players, such as graduate transfer defensive linemen Roy Lopez and Aaron Blackwell, receiving quite a bit of the praise. The freshmen have not been left out, however, as players such as linebacker DJ Mourning, running backs Frank Brown and Jalen John, receivers Dyelan Miller and Ma'jon Wright plus offensive lineman Josh Baker also receiving some buzz for their work so far.
Attention and kind words from teammates doesn't always equate to playing time, though. There have been plenty of instances when players who were talked about most during camp didn't end up seeing the field much and vice versa. So, until the first game arrives there will still be questions about the readiness of that newcomer group.
So far the signs have been positive and at least some of the new players will get an opportunity to see action against the Utes. Lopez, Blackwell and Mourning are in a particularly favorable spot as the Wildcats like the experience of the linemen and the size and skill set of the freshman linebacker.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news