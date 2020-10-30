GOAZCATS - Arizona 2020 lookahead: Five questions a week out from the season opener

It has been three weeks since Arizona began fall practices and that means there is just one more week of preparations before the team takes the field Nov. 7 against Utah. At the start of UA's fall practices we posed a few questions that we hoped to have answered in the weeks the followed , but there are still some things that remain somewhat of a mystery heading into the final week of the preseason.

The UA coaching staff has not given too much insight into what the defense will look like once the season begins. The plan had been to run a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Paul Rhoads, but since the time he came on board there were several key departures on that side of the ball that will have an impact this season. The word throughout the last few weeks has been that UA will run a nickel defense that will resemble what the Wildcats have been built to run under previous coordinators.

Exactly what that looks like will remain a bit of a mystery, and the biggest aspect of why that is the case is the lack of depth at the linebackers spots. UA has just six scholarship players available at the linebacker positions this season split up between two groups. Walk-ons will likely have to play this year, and most of the scholarship players have yet to take meaningful snaps at linebacker in a game.

It's a difficult position to be in especially when there are similar depth concerns in the secondary at the safety spot as well. The most likely scenario is that UA plays a variation of a few different schemes based on the looks they are getting offensively. It's not perfect and it certainly is a bit of a mystery still.