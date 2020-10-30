Arizona 2020 lookahead: Five most anticipated debuts
Arizona's season opener is just about a week away as the Wildcats head down the home stretch of preseason preparations ahead of the Nov. 7 game against Utah. The Wildcats have gone into a bit of lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news