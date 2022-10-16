News More News
Another new low for Arizona's struggling defense

Washington receivers light up the scoreboard against Arizona.
Washington receivers light up the scoreboard against Arizona. (John Froschauer | Associated Press)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Through the first half of the season, Arizona's run defense has been put under a microscope giving up 1,447 yards rushing for 228.8 per game which is 127th in the country.

Well, against Washington, the Wildcats run defense held the Huskies to 79 yards which is a season-low given up. However, Arizona's defense gave up 516 yards passing and 49 points to an electric UW offense.

"Defensively, I think we did a really good job of stopping the run and made them turn into a one-dimensional passing team," coach Jedd Fisch said following the game. "Unfortunately they did extremely well. And when they pass the ball like they did today, its hard to hold them back."

