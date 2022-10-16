Through the first half of the season, Arizona's run defense has been put under a microscope giving up 1,447 yards rushing for 228.8 per game which is 127th in the country.

Well, against Washington, the Wildcats run defense held the Huskies to 79 yards which is a season-low given up. However, Arizona's defense gave up 516 yards passing and 49 points to an electric UW offense.