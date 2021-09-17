Arizona landed a major commitment Thursday that has been a long time in the making. Four-star linebacker Tyler Martin gave the Wildcats his pledge just as Jedd Fisch was wrapping up a press conference ahead of this Saturday's game against Northern Arizona. Martin will not be able to help the Wildcats until he arrives next year, but the 2022 recruit is now one of the most notable prospects to pick Arizona in the cycle.

The Massachusetts native was previously committed to Michigan under current Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown. After Brown made the move from Ann Arbor to Tucson the 6-foot-2 inside linebacker backed off his pledge to the Wolverines.

It didn't take much time after that happened for Arizona and Brown to offer the third-ranked prospect in Massachusetts. It led to two visits out to Tucson for Martin including an official visit to campus early in the summer.

Nebraska proved to be the biggest competition for the Wildcats but Virginia was another school involved in pursuing Martin throughout the process. Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Syracuse and Vanderbilt are among the other programs that offered the eighth-ranked inside linebacker in the class.

Here is a closer look at what Martin will add to the Wildcats both on the field and as a recruit as a member of the 2022 class.