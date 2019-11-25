Rivals Texas/Louisiana Analyst Sam Spiegelman has been on the road and on the sidelines and in the bleachers for 20-plus games this season and been living in the film room of late to catch up on some of the top-performing prospects in his territory. Here are a few of the standouts that have emerged this season.



QUARTERBACK: Hudson Card

Texas is a breeding ground for top quarterbacks who plays college ball all over the country, but our spotlight is on the senior who had another fantastic fall. Card is the clear-cut QB1 among 2020 signal-callers in the state.

He’s poised in the pocket and confidently operates the Lake Travis offense. Card is also incredibly mobile, whether it’s extending plays and making throws downfield or breaking runs loose. He has a fantastic pocket presence, powerful arm and is deadly accurate. It’s also worth noting how well he does in different game situations, which will go a long way when he gets to Texas.

RUNNING BACK: Kevontre Bradford, Taye McWilliams

I was a little late to the party on Bradford, but at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with 4.4 speed, the senior tailback boasts elite burst and lateral quickness to go along with excellent footwork, the ability to contribute in the passing game and even block. Bradford has breakaway speed but runs with toughness and the ability to absorb and then run through contact. He’s a well-rounded, dynamic weapon out of the backfield. McWilliams, a Baylor pledge, turned a corner in his game as a senior. He’s a big, physical presence in the backfield and he runs hard and downhill with a unique combination of speed, elusiveness and be an asset in the passing game. Of course, McWilliams is going to play on Saturdays because of his ability to run through tacklers and push piles forward as he climbs the state rankings and makes a case for a fourth star.

WIDE RECEIVER: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kayshon Boutte, Parker Washington, Marvin Mims, Jr.

Smith-Njigba has been laser-focused this fall. He’s excelled gaining separation downfield, showing toughness making grabs over the middle and has been a dynamic playmaker after the catch. The future Buckeye has showed off a tremendous catch radius and how dangerous he can in the open field with plenty of highlight-reel catches en route to a historic senior campaign at Rockwall. Boutte is already among the fastest prospects in the nation; it’s the rest of his game that has been taken up a level this fall. The LSU commit is an improved route-runner who’s flashed more consistent hands and playmaking ability as one of the most dynamic game-breakers in the country. Boutte has also increased his catch radius and become a more dangerous red-zone option for Westgate. Washington has long been a four-star prospect on Rivals, but he’s entered new territory with a stellar senior season. The Penn State commitment is a precise route-runner with elite hands and incredible short-area quickness to change direction in the open field with ease. Washington is a home-run threat in the open field with toughness and fantastic body control. He’ll be a playmaker in multiple facets in the Nittany Lions passing game. Mims was a borderline four-star prospect after springtime evaluations, but he’s enjoying a convincing senior campaign that pins him among the top wideouts in the country. The Stanford pledge has consistently separated from defensive backs and thrived at making contested catches and dominating on 50-50 balls. Mims has shown off his ability to make difficult grabs and get vertical for catches and has been equally as dangerous in the return game.

TIGHT END: Jalin Conyers

One of the most interesting debates year in and year out is when a prospect plays at a lower high-school level and whether that will stack up against better competition at the next level.

Such is the case with Conyers, who plays in Class 2A in the Texas panhandle, absolutely dominates in every phase of the game. He plays quarterback, receiver, defensive back, linebacker and rushes the passer, and doesn’t miss a beat. The future Sooner is going to be a freak-level athlete as he adjusts to tight end in this high-volume passing attack.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Andrej Karic, Akinola Ogunbiyi, Garrett Hayes, Sedrick Van Pran, Nate Anderson

Karic tacked on 40-something pounds in the offseason and he’s playing on an entirely different level this fall. The future Longhorn is a proven run-blocker. He plays with a nasty streak, puilling and clearing paths for Southlake Carroll, flashing unique athleticism and finishing at the point of attack.

Carroll is doing a great job of getting Karic out in space to truck defenders. He’s also graded positively in pass protection. He is in line for a nice rankings boost and could push for a spot in the Rivals250 with a solid outing in San Antonio in January. Hayes inherited a new offense this offseason, which has allowed the Rivals250 tackle to showcase his pass pro skills. It’s no surprise that one of the most dominant blockers in the country is also well-equipped to pass protect, too. Hayes has continued to plow over defenders in the running game and that same nastiness has translated to pass blocking. He’s the ultimate block-to-the-whistle guy that plays with a super-sized chip on his shoulder. Anderson is only two years removed from transitioning from tight end to the offensive line, but you’d never know that by watching the way he’s dominated as a senior. The Oklahoma commitment has a claim as the best pass-blocker in Texas. He’s versatile, athletic, aggressive and consistently reaches the second level on blocks. Anderson could play guard, center, tackle, and he’d shine. He’s destined for a spot in the Rivals100. Ogunbiyi plays right guard in an old-school, run-centric Kempner offense, which certainly highlights the physicality of the future Aggie. Ogunbiyi makes it a point to put someone in the turf on every play, and when he doesn’t, he’s driving defenders five or 10 yards off the ball. He’s still a little out-of-shape, but it hasn’t deterred Ogunbiyi from effectively pulling, getting out into space and dominating at the point of attack. Van Pran has been the anchor of the Warren Easton offense all season long. He’s had quite a few primetime showdowns with elite competition on the defensive side of the ball and he’s come out on top more times than not. The future Bulldog has seen spot duty at tackle and guard, but center is his natural position and he’s thrived paving running lanes for one of Louisiana’s top rushing offenses and he’s been absolutely brilliant in pass pro for his first-year quarterback.

Edgerrin Cooper (Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE LINE: Patrick Jenkins, Jonathan Horton, Alfred Collins, Drew Sanders

Jenkins turned a corner over the summer as he rounded into form and it’s shown during his senior campaign. He boasts unique lateral quickness to get up and down the line of scrimmage, which has made him a tremendous asset in the run game. That’s where Jenkins has improved his game the most. The TCU commitment plays with violent hands and has an arsenal of pass-rush moves, he plays with a high motor and consistently generates pressure. He also actively pursues turnovers, which makes him even more dangerous. Collins added his fourth star after a big spring, but now he’s pushing for a spot in the Rivals250 after a dominant senior campaign. The defensive lineman plays both inside and on the edge for Bastrop Cedar Creek, flashing unreal athleticism for a down-lineman. He lived behind the line of scrimmage, disrupting quarterbacks’ time in the pocket and running plays as they unfolded. Collins possesses elite short-area quickness and can patrol the sidelines like a linebacker. In 1-on-1 situations, Collins was explosive getting to the ball and making a play on a routine basis. Sanders was once committed to Oklahoma as a tight end and is now set to be an edge-rusher for Alabama. Either way, Sanders is a freakish blend of size, speed and power, which is evident as a pass-catcher and runner for Ryan, as well as the way he chases down quarterbacks on defense. He has a nose for the football on both sides of the ball and will head to Orlando squarely in the mix for a fifth star and possibly as the top player in the state when it’s all said and done. Horton is probably the biggest unknown of this group. He’s a basketball player that began playing football in the spring and has certainly found his stride this fall. Midway through the season, Horton recorded 15 TFL and 3.0 sacks -- and is still developing. He’s lightning-quick off the edge and has proven unstoppable with his elite speed. Horton is still new to football and has a lot to learn, which means major upside at the next level.

LINEBACKER: Edgerrin Cooper, Josh White

Cooper has made the leap and is in line for a serious rankings boost after a dominant senior season. He’s been the most athletic defender on the field most Fridays and has taken his game to new heights. The future Sooner is a fluid defender that has been outstanding in coverage and getting after opposing quarterbacks. He’s a bona fide pass-rusher and instinctive defender who has flashed as a run defender with exceptional sideline-to-sideline speed. He’s also contributed on offense quite a bit. White is a Rivals100 prospect, but still he flies under the radar a bit. He’s extraordinarily quick and instinctive, and together, those traits lead to explosive plays behind the line for Cy Creek each and every Friday. White flies to the ball and has exceptional sideline-to-sideline speed much like former LSU Tiger Deion Jones. He’s added weight and is becoming more and more difficult to contain. He’s also a sure tackler and is developing as a pass-rusher, and that’ll only get better under Dave Aranda’s tutelage.

DEFENSIVE BACK: Jaylon Jones, Dwight McGlothern, Donovan Kaufman, Kitan Crawford, Jahari Rogers

Jones has not missed a beat since being named the DB MVP at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. The long, rangy cornerback has done a little bit of everything for Cibolo Steele this season -- offense, defense and special teams -- and has impressed along the way. He’s been a versatile pass-catcher, showing fluid movement just as he displays at corner. He has an exceptional catch radius and elite vertical ability, which is, of course, relevant when looking ahead to playing in the Texas A&M secondary. Jones thrives at diagnosing plays and has multiple interceptions plucking balls in the air this season thanks in part due to a freakish wingspan and ability to snatch 50-50 balls. McGlothern has been a household name and had an underwhelming junior season playing in North Texas, but that’s all in the past as the Rivals250 corner has had a back-bounce campaign for Klein Oak. The big, fluid corner has played multiple positions in the secondary -- corner, nickel and safety -- collecting multiple picks and even more pass break-ups. He’s been fluid in coverage and breaking well on balls. He’s thrived in press- and off-coverage and shown a willingness to be physical. He’s also contributed on offense and in the return game. It's hard to quantify just how good a high school football player is sometimes, but I can't recall a single defender that put his stamp on a game more than Kaufman. He's a dynamic field general that plays safety, running back, returns punts and can line up in the box. Essentially, a linebacker in a nickel safety's frame. While he's a bit undersized, Kaufman is dangerously physical, instinctual and a difference-maker. I don’t say this lightly, but Kaufman is a high school version of Tyrann Mathieu — an undersized playmaker that can change the outcome of a game. Vanderbilt is getting one of the most impactful players coming out of The Boot in 2020. Crawford entered his senior season as a prospect on the three/four-star bubble, but has been a fantastic surprise as he grows more and more comfortable at his future position at cornerback. Crawford’s 4.3 speed has been instrumental to his success, as he’s usually the most electric player on the field, whether it’s in coverage, playing the run or offense. Crawford has effectively shadowed receivers in man coverage and has a handful of interceptions to show for it. He not only plays the ball, but makes plays in mid-air. The Texas commitment has also come up with flash plays as a blitzer and in run defense, as well as blocked field goal. This was the first season that Rogers fully transitioned over to cornerback after previously starring at quarterback for Arlington High, and he did not disappoint. The future Gator was lights out as he got accustomed to his future role. He was natural in coverage with smooth hips and the ability to cover a ton of ground in a hurry. Rogers has a nose for the football, which was glaring on 50-50 balls and his ability to pick off passes at the highest point. He had multiple picks as a senior and also showed a willingness to be physical and chase after turnovers.

ATHLETE: Kelvontay Dixon