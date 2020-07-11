GOAZCATS - AD Dave Heeke says Arizona 'fully supports" conference-only fall schedule

Even before the recent surge in positive coronavirus cases in the state, Arizona has been a bit more cautious than many other schools when it comes to summer workouts and bringing athletes back to campus. The Wildcats recently decided to halt their reentry program because of the rising positive COVID-19 cases in Pima County.

UA had just one positive result out of 83 tests administered to football players and staff since the start of the return to campus last month. Still, UA felt it would be the best decision to pause any other athletes from coming to campus until the amount of positive cases of the coronavirus heads in the other direction.

Other parts of the country are dealing with a similar situation to Arizona, so on Friday the Pac-12 decided to follow the Big Ten's lead and move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports that includes football, women's soccer and women's volleyball. Athletic director Dave Heeke provided his thoughts on the situation and decision Saturday.

"Arizona Athletics fully supports the Pac-12 Conference’s decision to move to a conference-only schedule for Fall sports," Heeke said in a statement provided by the school. "Fridays’s announcement from the Pac-12 aligns with the guiding principles of President Robbins, the University of Arizona, our athletics department and the NCAA, which put the health, safety and wellbeing of student-athletes, coaches, staff and our communities as the top priority.

"Moving forward, our athletics department will support our Fall sports programs with the impact of this decision. We will also begin reaching out to our fans, donors and supporters about this decision’s impact on ticketing and scheduling. The Wildcat Family has been tremendously patient, dedicated and compassionate during these trying times, and I want to thank you all again for your support.

"We will navigate the unprecedented times of this global pandemic and continue to consult with our campus partners as well as state and local government authorities on our safe and healthy re-entry processes. Arizona Athletics remains committed to partnering with our local health leaders to protect our community."

Arizona has not yet announced when it could begin bringing the rest of the athletes back to campus, which includes all the newcomers for the Wildcats' football team. As of now voluntary workouts for the athletes already on campus have continued to move ahead.