Incoming Arizona linebacker Jabar Triplett Jr. is expected to miss his freshman season because of a torn Achilles that he suffered on Tuesday while working out preparing for his first year in Tucson.

Triplett is set to have surgery to repair the injury and he says the top doctor in his native Baton Rouge will be the one conducting the surgery, but he will still be out for an extended period of time. It is unclear whether or not Arizona will opt to grayshirt the three-star linebacker or simply have him take a redshirt year, but it is certainly a blow to the program and the UA defense even before formal preparations for the upcoming season have had a chance to begin.

Triplett, who committed to UA over offers from Texas Tech and Oklahoma State among others, was set to be a contributor on this year's team at the inside linebacker position.

The Wildcats are thin at linebacker behind the starting unit and the 6-foot-2 prospect has the size and skill set the staff wants to get on the field as soon as possible to help make up for the lack of depth at the various positions within the group.

Instead, the staff will be shorthanded again as Triplett recovers from his injury.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is one of just two linebackers the Wildcats were able to sign in the 2020 class with Texas-based prospect Derick Mourning being the other. The UA coaching staff has focused its attention on recruiting linebackers in the 2021 class to help make up for the lack of additions this year.

UA will need to replace several key parts of its linebacker group after this season with the top three contributors – Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II and Anthony Pandy – all going into their senior season with the Wildcats.

The injury to Triplett could prompt some movement among the defense with other players moving positions to make up for his loss.

Arizona's linebackers are going to be a big part of the new 3-4 scheme under Rhoads and UA is particularly thin at the inside linebacker positions heading into the new season. It is a big blow to the group under first-year defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads no matter how the Wildcats go about replacing what it will be losing because of the injury to Triplett.

"This guy has all the tools of some of the greats here, and that's part of the reason he chose Arizona" Theron Aych, UA's inside receivers coach and Triplett's lead recruiter, said back in February when the linebacker signed with the Wildcats. "The guys that played before that he hopes to emulate some day. ... He's got those similar tools, he's got those instincts."

