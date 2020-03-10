Aari McDonald was named one of the five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award today, which recognizes the top shooting guard in the nation.

Through the regular season and the Pac-12 Tournament, McDonald is 10th in the nation in scoring as she averages 20.6 points per game, which also leads the Pac-12 and averages a Pac-12 best 2.3 steals per game. She has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pac-12 selection is coming off a 34-point performance vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, which is the most points any player scored at this year’s tournament. It is also the second time in her career she scored 34 vs. the Ducks in the Pac-12 Tournament and is the school record for most points in a conference tournament game.

McDonald was also named a Wooden Award Finalist, a Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist, and was named to the Wade Award and Dawn Staley Award Watch Lists. She is a two-time National and Pac-12 Player of the Week and is sixth all-time in scoring in Arizona history.

Earlier this season, she set the single-game school record with 44 points at Texas back in November, which is the fifth-most any player in the country has scored in one game.

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists when the Starting Five Fan Voting goes live on Friday, March 13 via www.hoophallawards.com.

The winner of the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, April 10.

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalists

Aari McDonald (Arizona)

Haley Gorecki (Duke)

Kathleen Doyle (Iowa)

Dana Evans (Louisville)

Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M)