Aari McDonald broke the Arizona single-game scoring record on Sunday afternoon as she scored 44 points to lead the Wildcats to a 83-58 win over No. 22 Texas. McDonald shot 14-18 from the field and made all 14 of her free throw attempts.

The Wildcats were dominant on the defensive end, forcing Texas to shoot 39% and turned them over 21 times. On the flip side, Arizona shot 50% from the field and committed just nine turnovers.

Cate Reese was also solid in a homecoming for the sophomore as she scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Player of the Game

Aari McDonald – The junior exploded for 44 points today at an incredibly efficient rate. She became the first player in school history to score 40 points in a game.

By the Numbers

44 – Aari McDonald broke the Arizona single-game scoring record with 44 points tonight, the most any opposing player has scored in a game at Frank Erwin Center.

21 – Arizona scored 21 points off 21 Texas turnovers.

The Wildcats will be back home on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to face Prairie View A&M at 11 a.m. MST for Kids Day.