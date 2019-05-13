The name Tellis Frank carries a lot of clout in Western Kentucky basketball lore. Now his son, Terren Frank, is a highly sought-after forward in the 2020 recruiting class.

The Hilltoppers were among the first programs to extend an offer to the four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon (Calif.).

Now, the question is are the Hilltoppers still in the mix?

"I don't hear too much from Western Kentucky," Frank noted during Sunday's Nike EYBL stop in Indianapolis. "My dad knows the coaches there and he talked to them last weekend when he saw them at the gym. My dad went there, so they have a relationship and my dad is like a legend over there."

"I may take a visit with my family there. I've been there before when I was young and my dad got inducted into the Hall of Fame there."

Naturally, schools on the west coast are keeping in close contact with the Rivals100 prospect.

"A lot of schools are talking to me right now - Colorado, USC, and a lot of other PAC 12 schools."

As for the recruiting process, Frank admits it was tough to handle at first, but now he has a solid grasp on things thanks in large part to his parents.

"It was hectic at first after my sophomore year when you start getting the calls," Frank explained. "I couldn't handle all the calls at first, but now I've got it more under control. My parents are also helping me out talking with the coaches."

"They really want me to take my visits and figure out which schools I have the best relationship with. Ones that I'm close too that I can talk to off the court."

He's already got his first official visit lined up this summer.

"I'm going to take an official visit to Arizona this summer. That will be my first one."

At 6-foot-7, 210-pounds, the blue-chip prospect is a danger to score at any level on the court and is a serious defender as well.

"I'm really a do-it-all player," he said. "I can score on any level - three-point, mid-range, post-up. I can guard all the position on the court, one through four, sometimes the five. I'm just an all-around player."

Frank sees himself as being a natural wing in college that can play the three or four spot.