MISSION VIEJO, California — Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan athlete recruit Ryan Pellum is already becoming a well-known prospect to college programs. The 2024 receiver and safety has nearly 30 offers coming off his sophomore season with some of the most notable programs around the country on that list.

Nearly the entire Pac-12 has offered him plus he holds offers from schools such as Notre Dame, LSU, Florida State, Texas, Michigan State and Texas A&M.

Though he is already used to getting offers from programs all across the country the 5-foot-10 recruit still gets excited when a new school decides to jump into the mix.

“It never gets old,” Pellum said about receiving new offers from programs. “Every time you get an offer it’s free college. You don’t gotta pay for school.”

Arizona didn't waste any time offering the nephew of current UCLA linebackers coach Don Pellum with the Wildcats coming through with an offer back in January shortly after Jedd Fisch took over the program as head coach.

It proved to be a smart decision as many other Power Five schools came in after that time.