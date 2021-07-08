2024 recruiting: Q&A with California guard Ben Roseborough
Rising sophomore guard Ben Roseborough is slated to have an important summer as he begins to become more well known this offseason. The Sacramento High standout performed well in front of college coaches last month during the live evaluation period Section 7 event in Glendale.
He will run with the West Coast Elite travel team this summer giving him an opportunity to be seen even more as part of the Under Armour circuit.
Arizona is one of the programs already involved with the 6-foot-3 guard, and we caught up with him recently to discuss the process up to this point.
GOAZCATS.com: What has it been like to get out in front of coaches and also just get back to normal playing in competitive games once again?
Ben Roseborough: It feels great to get back out with my team. Just getting out here competing and playing. We haven’t played like that really in the season. We had a short season, and I played half the season. So, it just feels so good to get back out and play.
GOAZCATS.com: Now that you're going to have a full summer to be seen by college programs, what are some of the things you have been working on that you're excited to showcase?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news