2024 recruiting: Q&A with California guard Ben Roseborough

Rising sophomore guard Ben Roseborough is slated to have an important summer as he begins to become more well known this offseason. The Sacramento High standout performed well in front of college coaches last month during the live evaluation period Section 7 event in Glendale.

He will run with the West Coast Elite travel team this summer giving him an opportunity to be seen even more as part of the Under Armour circuit.

Arizona is one of the programs already involved with the 6-foot-3 guard, and we caught up with him recently to discuss the process up to this point.