News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2024 QB Dermaricus Davis recaps Arizona official visit

Dermaricus Davis made a return visit to Arizona over the weekend as he took an official visit with the Wildcats.
Dermaricus Davis made a return visit to Arizona over the weekend as he took an official visit with the Wildcats.
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Dermaricus Davis has become a prospect on the rise entering the summer. The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Etiwanda High School in Southern California is an emerging recruit who continues to add new offers as he sorts through is previous options.

The three-star prospect is in the midst of his early official visit schedule, and his travels took him back out to Tucson last weekend for an official visit with Arizona. He has upcoming trips to Oregon State and Washington, and then his plan is to reach a decision.

Davis has quickly become a priority target for the Wildcats, so making a return trip to Tucson after previously seeing the program in person in April.

"This weekend was a great weekend," he said. "The hospitality was at a very high level. I spoke with a lot of players about the process. They gave me a lot of details about the school, and everything was really good."

Some recruits who made the trek out to Tucson over the weekend were doing so for the first time, but Davis already knew what to expect. So, his trip was more about continuing to grow his bond with the UA staff.

The quarterback position is an important one in Jedd Fisch's program, so having a bond with the staff and team will be vital to the process should he ultimately decide to call Arizona his home.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}