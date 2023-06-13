Davis has quickly become a priority target for the Wildcats, so making a return trip to Tucson after previously seeing the program in person in April.

"This weekend was a great weekend," he said. "The hospitality was at a very high level. I spoke with a lot of players about the process. They gave me a lot of details about the school, and everything was really good."

Some recruits who made the trek out to Tucson over the weekend were doing so for the first time, but Davis already knew what to expect. So, his trip was more about continuing to grow his bond with the UA staff.

The quarterback position is an important one in Jedd Fisch's program, so having a bond with the staff and team will be vital to the process should he ultimately decide to call Arizona his home.