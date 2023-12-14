The tall offensive tackle prospect has only one season of football under his belt, and he admits that he has had to learn about college football and the programs recruiting him on the fly. Still, he is thankful to have so many opportunities to choose from despite his limited action on the field.

"I tell a lot of people this, this is a blessing to be in the position that I am today," he told GOAZCATS.com. "It comes with a lot of ups and downs, so that's all part of the journey. That's what I'm about, hard work and dedication. I have good people surrounding me, I got people behind my back such as my parents. I have trainers and mentors who helped me get where I am today, so I wouldn't be able to do this without them.

"... It's been pretty hectic, I can't lie. A lot of college visits and coaches coming over for home visits — phone calls and texts. It's been going crazy, but I'm pretty glad that it all happened."

Ta'aga was committed to San Jose State originally, but he backed away from that pledge as more schools began to enter the mix. Arizona jumped in with an offer in September and has been persistent in its pursuit since then.