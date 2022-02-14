2024 guard Jase Richardson impressed by Arizona early in recruitment
Jase Richardson's team success has been intertwined with his personal success. Just last week the 6-foot-4 point guard from Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman High School received a bump up in his Rivals ranking and is now a five-star prospect in the 2024 class. He also rose five spots up to No. 15 overall on the list.
That is a strong personal accomplishment for the standout sophomore, but on the court his team is having plenty of success as well. Bishop Gorman is on a quest for its 10th-straight state title in Nevada, and the Gaels are well on their way toward earning that championship with an unblemished 26-0 record so far this season.
There is plenty of talent across the Bishop Gorman roster, but Richardson has been a key to the success with his ability to lead the team from his point guard position.
“It’s just been a great season,” he said. “I’ve connected with my teammates, connected with my coaches, everybody. We just really click as a group.”
His strong play on the court has allowed Richardson to gain some attention from college programs as well. He was one of the players being watched closely throughout the summer, and coaches have continued to pay attention to him during his sophomore season.
