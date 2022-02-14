2024 guard Jase Richardson impressed by Arizona early in recruitment

Jase Richardson's team success has been intertwined with his personal success. Just last week the 6-foot-4 point guard from Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman High School received a bump up in his Rivals ranking and is now a five-star prospect in the 2024 class. He also rose five spots up to No. 15 overall on the list.

That is a strong personal accomplishment for the standout sophomore, but on the court his team is having plenty of success as well. Bishop Gorman is on a quest for its 10th-straight state title in Nevada, and the Gaels are well on their way toward earning that championship with an unblemished 26-0 record so far this season.