2024 DB Ka'Davion Dotson seeing offers roll in and recruitment take off

Dotson grabbed an interception in Duncanville’s regional final victory over DeSoto and was very active in coverage all game long in front of a packed Ford Center that included several FBS coaches on-hand. College programs have taken notice of the 6-foot, 178-pound defender, as Dotson has picked up a handful of offers during the Panthers’ playoff run.

2024 defensive back Ka’Davion Dotson is one of the bright stars on the Panthers’ defense. The sophomore has earned a starting role on one of the top teams in all of 6A, and he has more than made his presence felt on the way to a district title and a semifinal berth.

Duncanville High School is home to one of the biggest football hotbeds in the state of Texas. Panthers head coach Reginald Samples has absolutely no shortage of talent to work with, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Power-5 programs Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss have all extended scholarship offers to Dotson. In-state schools SMU, TCU, and Texas Tech have done the same. Baylor, Texas, and Oklahoma are all in contact. It is clear that Dotson is a hot commodity in the recruiting world.

“(Defensive coordinator) coach (Judd) Thrash makes sure that I watch film and am studying a lot, because I’m young,” Dotson told OB. “He wants to make sure that I don’t mess up on those little things. We critique the little things every day at practice.”

Dotson is a rangy defender with the ability to make plays all over the field. He has quick feet and impressive football IQ that allows him to matchup and defend different style of receivers. Dotson flashes in coverage and is consistently involved in run support from his safety position.

The sophomore says that his eyes on the field is something that he has noticed to have improved throughout the year. It is easy to see the underclassman get better each week as he competes against high-level competition on the practice field and on game days.

While Texas has not yet offered, Dotson told OB that he does have communication with Longhorns’ Director of High School Relations and former Lancaster head coach Chris Gilbert. Dotson says that he has a great relationship with Gilbert and that he knows the Longhorns are keeping a close eye on him.

Ka’Davion Dotson is on track to be yet another top prospect to come out of the Duncanville pipeline. This season is setting the stage for what should be a highly productive high school career.

“(My coaches) have always told me to stay humble and grind,” Dotson said. “So, that’s what I do.”