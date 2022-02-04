2023 SoCal RB Johnny Thompson Jr. has connections to Arizona
Johnny Thompson Jr. is starting over with his recruitment. The three-star running back from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California committed to USC in the fall, but last week he decided to back away from that commitment. Thompson picked the Trojans in the midst of a coaching change and had not heard as much from the new USC coaches over the course of the winter.
Other programs continue to get involved with offers, so Thompson decided to decommit from his hometown school in favor of seeing what other schools have to offer.
He visited Oregon last month and has picked up recent offers from the Ducks to go along with new offers from Washington and Colorado State.
There are other programs showing interest as well, and his decision to formally back away from his commitment to the Trojans is likely to only increase the attention from college coaches moving forward into the spring.
Thompson counts Arizona as the first school he visited in his recruitment after making a trip last year, and the Wildcats have been part of the process already.
Though UA has yet to offer the high three-star prospect there are some clear connections to the school that could have the Wildcats in the running should an offer ever come for the 2023 recruit.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news