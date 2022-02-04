2023 SoCal RB Johnny Thompson Jr. has connections to Arizona

Johnny Thompson Jr. is starting over with his recruitment. The three-star running back from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California committed to USC in the fall, but last week he decided to back away from that commitment. Thompson picked the Trojans in the midst of a coaching change and had not heard as much from the new USC coaches over the course of the winter.

Other programs continue to get involved with offers, so Thompson decided to decommit from his hometown school in favor of seeing what other schools have to offer.

He visited Oregon last month and has picked up recent offers from the Ducks to go along with new offers from Washington and Colorado State.