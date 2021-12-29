Just days after landing on the top-10 list for one four-star quarterback in the junior class, Arizona again has landed on the short list for a top signal caller in the 2023 class. Vista Ridge High School (Colorado Springs, Colorado) star quarterback Brayden Dorman trimmed his list down to a top five Wednesday, and the Wildcats are part of that group along with Colorado, Oregon State, Mississippi State and Iowa State.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback prospect is currently a Rivals250 recruit ranked 238th overall on the list. As a junior he completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,765 yards and 30 touchdowns passing against eight interceptions. He also tacked on two rushing scores this season.

In his career, the four-star prospect has amassed just over 6,500 yards passing and 67 touchdowns.