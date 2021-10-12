2023 recruiting: Five-star guard Kylan Boswell updates his recruitment

Five-star 2023 guard Kylan Boswell made the move from California to Arizona this offseason where he is now attending AZ Compass Prep in Chandler. The top-10 guard has already made a visit out to Tucson to check things out during the recent Red-Blue Game, and his plan is to get out and see the team up close even more in the future.

The Illinois native has emerged as one of the program's top targets in the junior class, but he has plenty of options already on the table. Rivals.com's Krysten Peek caught up with Boswell to get the latest on his recruitment and discuss what he's looking for in a program as he continues to make his way through the process.