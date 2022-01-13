2023 RECRUITING: El Paso wing KJ Lewis earns a 'dream' offer from Arizona
El Paso-Chapin star wing KJ Lewis has been hoping for an offer from Arizona for a while now. Wednesday night that wish came true. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd recently made the trip from Tucson down to Texas to see Lewis in person as the final part of the evaluation process for the program.
Assistant coach Steve Robinson had already made the trip prior to Lloyd's visit, and with Robinson alongside him the duo from UA were able to watch Lewis have a productive game for Chapin last week.
The four-star 2023 recruit admits he wished he would have played better in front of Arizona's coaches, but his performance was strong enough in front of Lloyd to receive the sign off on an offer from the Pac-12 program.
Lewis has family connections to Tucson and he spent plenty of time in the city growing up, so he is no stranger to the roughly five-hour trek on I-10 from El Paso to the Old Pueblo.
"Ever since a little kid I used to watch the U of A on TV, Aaron Gordon and that team," he said. "It's just been a dream. I tell my parents to this day that it was a dream of mine to get an offer from the U of A and one day play for U of A. So it's crazy.
"They definitely made a kid's dream come true. That's how excited I am that I finally got it."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news