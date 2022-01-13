2023 RECRUITING: El Paso wing KJ Lewis earns a 'dream' offer from Arizona

El Paso-Chapin star wing KJ Lewis has been hoping for an offer from Arizona for a while now. Wednesday night that wish came true. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd recently made the trip from Tucson down to Texas to see Lewis in person as the final part of the evaluation process for the program.

Assistant coach Steve Robinson had already made the trip prior to Lloyd's visit, and with Robinson alongside him the duo from UA were able to watch Lewis have a productive game for Chapin last week.

The four-star 2023 recruit admits he wished he would have played better in front of Arizona's coaches, but his performance was strong enough in front of Lloyd to receive the sign off on an offer from the Pac-12 program.