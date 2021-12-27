Arizona has not yet completed its 2022 class, but as soon as the holidays are over the attention will begin to turn to the next group of recruits. Head coach Jedd Fisch raised the bar in his first full recruiting cycle with the Wildcats as the program currently sits inside the top 25 of the overall Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. The Wildcats will look to build on the impressive class and have wasted no time getting out numerous offers to recruits for 2023 and building relationships with those prospects.

Many of the top targets in the class have already visited Tucson to meet the staff and see the campus over the last several months.

Here's a closer look at names to know in the junior class and an assessment of where things stand in their recruitments as Arizona is in pursuit.