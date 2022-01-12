2023 RECRUITING: California DB Jordan Shaw getting to know Arizona
California defensive back Jordan Shaw racked up plenty of accomplishments at St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy during his junior season. He contributed on both sides of the ball and excelled both as a receiver and defensive back. Shaw's recruitment has continued to feature some of the most notable names from around the West region.
Several Pac-12 programs have already jumped into the mix with USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Cal, Washington and Washington State all offering already in addition to Nevada.
Arizona is the newest offer for Shaw after the Wildcats decided to extend an offer to the California cornerback just over a month ago shortly after the season came to an end.
There have been plenty of coaching changes around the country, and many of the schools on the offer list for Shaw are under new leadership heading into the offseason. While the process can become stressful for recruits, Shaw has worked to focus on improving his game and getting to know schools as much as he can in the early stages of his recruitment.
