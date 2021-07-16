MISSION VIEJO, California — Arizona has not been shy about moving in early with offers under new head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats already have a number of offers out in the 2023 and 2024 classes, and one of the prospects on that list is Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan defensive back Jaden Hunt.

The rising junior also holds offers from Nevada and UNLV, but the offer from a Power Five program like Arizona has certainly gained his attention in the early stages of his recruitment.