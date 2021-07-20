An offer from Arizona has certainly gained some meaning under new head coach Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats have not been in a rush to hand out offers to any prospects, so a recruit in the 2023 class adding the program to his offer list is significant. That is the case for four-star forward Matas Buzelis who picked up an offer from Lloyd's program Tuesday after a strong week in South Carolina at the Nike EYBL event there.

Lloyd was able to watch Buzelis in person at the event allowing the program to make the move to offer the 6-foot-8 forward from Illinois. Buzelis plays at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, but he plays travel ball with Mac Irvin Fire on the EYBL circuit.

He has been one of the summer standouts in his class, and Arizona has started to make him a priority already.

Here is a closer look at what he brings to the table as a prospect and what his recruitment looks like at this stage in the process.