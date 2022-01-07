2023 RECRUITING: Arizona in the mix for California WR Jeremiah McClure

High three-star receiver Jeremiah McClure is a multi-sport athlete who was new to his team this season, but his impact on the field for Mater Dei High School (Chula Vista, California) during an undefeated run has sparked a new wave of interest heading into the new year.

McClure is just a junior, but he has already started to see offers come in from top programs around the country. That has been helped by his performance during the 2021 season in which he caught 38 passes for 958 yards receiving to go with eight touchdowns in 10 games.

In the last three weeks he has added offers from Washington, Cal and BYU as those schools joined previous offers from USC, Michigan, San Diego State and Fresno State.

Arizona was third school to jump in with an offer for the explosive receiver after he made the trek to campus in Tucson with several other players from Mater Dei and Team Makasi, his seven-on-seven team based in San Diego.