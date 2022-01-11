2023 RECRUITING: Arizona among top eight for five-star PG Kylan Boswell
Five-star 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell has continued to showcase his abilities as one of the top prospects in the country this season, and now he is moving a bit closer toward making a college decision. Tuesday, the ninth-ranked prospect in the class narrowed his list of options down to eight schools that he will ultimately choose from down the road when he makes a commitment.
Arizona, Oregon, USC, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Texas Tech and UNLV are the schools that made the top eight for Boswell, who is in the midst of his junior season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler.
Arizona State, UCLA, Louisville, Texas, Florida, Creighton and Stanford are some of the programs that have offered Boswell but did not make the cut Tuesday.
Boswell is an Illinois native who moved to California at the start of his high school career before making the move to Arizona last summer. The Wildcats decided to jump into the process just before Boswell made the move to Arizona after seeing him in action at the Section 7 event in Phoenix. Since then, the 6-foot-2 guard has become a priority recruit for the Wildcats and head coach Tommy Lloyd.
“They have had tons of NBA players come from there, so I know they have the recipe for it," he said of Arizona previously. "The entire staff keeps close contact."
Lloyd and associate head coach Jack Murphy are leading the recruitment for the Wildcats.
