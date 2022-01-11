2023 RECRUITING: Arizona among top eight for five-star PG Kylan Boswell

Five-star 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell has continued to showcase his abilities as one of the top prospects in the country this season, and now he is moving a bit closer toward making a college decision. Tuesday, the ninth-ranked prospect in the class narrowed his list of options down to eight schools that he will ultimately choose from down the road when he makes a commitment.

Arizona, Oregon, USC, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Texas Tech and UNLV are the schools that made the top eight for Boswell, who is in the midst of his junior season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler.

Arizona State, UCLA, Louisville, Texas, Florida, Creighton and Stanford are some of the programs that have offered Boswell but did not make the cut Tuesday.