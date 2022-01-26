2023 OL Alex Doost returns to his roots on recent visit to Arizona
To say that Alex Doost is comfortable in Tucson would be a bit of an understatement. Ask the Glendale-Mountain Ridge offensive lineman about the city, and he will tell it is where he was born and raised. His grandpa even helped to build Arizona Stadium.
The football season and his busy schedule have prevented him from making it down to Tucson as much as he would like, but last weekend he took the opportunity to visit family and make another visit over to Arizona's campus.
Doost has been to UA previously but he decided to make another unofficial visit last weekend alongside his teammate Kaden Hicks, whom the Wildcats continue to recruit.
The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle has become one of the priority targets for Jedd Fisch and the UA coaching staff looking ahead to 2023. So, getting Doost on campus is always positive as the two sides continue to build their relationship.
For the three-star recruit, the trip back to his former home was about more than just football, however.
