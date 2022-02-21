2023 guard Kylan Boswell has an 'amazing experience' on Arizona visit

Kylan Boswell is ready to begin the next phase of his recruitment. The 2023 guard, who is currently ranked among the 25-best prospects in his class by Rivals, has worked his way through the process faster than many of his junior counterparts. His recruitment skyrocketed over the summer as many schools decided to jump in with offers, and that led to a number of visits around the country.

The AZ Compass Prep star recently wrapped up a string of official visits that took him to UNLV, Illinois and Arizona. Boswell is an Illinois native who moved to California before making the move to Chandler ahead of his junior season.

Though he has been to campus at Arizona on a couple other occasions, being able to take an official visit with the Wildcats on a big weekend in Tucson certainly gave him a different look at the program.

"College gameday was there," he said about what made his weekend visit to UA different than the others he took in the past. "That was an amazing experience. Hearing the Arizona gameday fans chant my name was awesome."