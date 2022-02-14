2023 DB Marcus Ratcliffe sees potential for growth and change at Arizona
The last year has been about new experiences for 2023 defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe. After getting a taste of high-level high school football in his shortened sophomore season last spring, he had to settle in for a deep run into the playoffs in California that ended with a state title for his San Diego-Cathedral Catholic squad.
It is a team loaded with talent, and Ratcliffe was one of the key pieces for the defense in a dominant 12-2 season.
“It was crazy just transitioning from a five-game season my sophomore year to a state championship run,” he said. “It was really good, and it was all new to me. I was on varsity my sophomore year, but a full season with playoffs and championships was really all new to me. It was great to win a championship, and I loved doing it with my teammates.”
His development as a junior has coincided with his recruitment heating up early in 2022. He has added offers from Cal, Colorado, BYU and Colorado State this offseason after picking up other offers over the course of his junior season.
Ratcliffe visited Cal during the January contact period giving him a glimpse into that Pac-12 program, but he continues to work his way through the recruiting process at his own pace.
“I’m just trying to take it slow and just really see my needs,” Ratcliffe said about his approach to the recruiting process. “Then ask questions to these coaches and see if it fits my needs or not, what I want in a college and what I like to see. Just going from there and really trying to focus on me and what the best fit is for me.”
