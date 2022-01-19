2023 4-star QB Brayden Dorman set for key visit to Arizona this weekend

Four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman is moving quickly through the recruiting process. He has already named a top five and he is even nearing the end of his personal visit schedule with the hope of making a decision in the near future. He remains open to hearing from other programs, but he has already built strong relationships with so many schools that he is focused on a group of five programs right now.

Arizona, Oregon State, Colorado, Mississippi State and Iowa State are the schools he previously mentioned are standing out above the rest. He has managed to make it out to all the schools except for one.

That will change this weekend when he makes the trip from Colorado to Tucson for a visit with the Wildcats.

UA and the rest of the programs on Dorman’s short list have managed to separate themselves from the rest of his offer list, and he is very clear on the reason why.

“It really was just the relationships I've built with those schools,” Dorman said. “I've heard from a lot of schools recently, but those are the schools that have made the biggest impact on me in this process and really made an effort to make it known that I’m their guy. I've narrowed it down just for the sole fact that those are the schools I’m going to be focusing on.

“If schools come in the process I'll still give them an equal opportunity, but they'll be kind of far behind everybody else with the relationship part of the process.”

Because Dorman is moving so quickly through his recruitment, the upcoming visit to Arizona is an important one in the overall process for the Rivals250 signal caller. He is planning to arrive in Phoenix with his family Friday night before making his way to Tucson for an all-day visit Saturday. He will leave Sunday giving him over 24 hours to explore the area plus get a better feel for the campus and coaching staff.

“Really it’s just gonna be about meeting the coaches in person,” he said of his upcoming visit to UA. “I've built a good relationship with them on the phone, so I think just meeting them in person and getting a feel for what they do offensively is gonna be a huge thing. Every school has different perks to going there, and it’ll be interesting to see what they have to offer at the University of Arizona.

“So, I just think the biggest thing is seeing the campus in person and meeting the coaches in person as well.”