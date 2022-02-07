 GOAZCATS - 2023 4-star guard KJ Lewis has 'great experience' on Arizona official visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-07 13:08:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2023 4-star guard KJ Lewis has 'great experience' on Arizona official visit

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Four-star 2023 guard KJ Lewis grew up in Tucson and was able to reconnect with his roots on an official visit to Arizona over the weekend.
Four-star 2023 guard KJ Lewis grew up in Tucson and was able to reconnect with his roots on an official visit to Arizona over the weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four-star 2023 wing KJ Lewis said that when Arizona offered him last month the Wildcats made his dreams come true. You see, Lewis grew up in Tucson and always kept an eye on the hometown basketball team. The 6-foot-4 prospect has since moved to El Paso where he has become a star at Chapin High School.

Still, there is a clear attraction to the Old Pueblo, and over the last two days Lewis spent time in his old stomping grounds while on an official visit with the Wildcats.

It was the second official visit in the process for the 31st-ranked recruit in the junior class after he previously made the trip to Memphis to get an up-close look at the Tigers. Lewis made it to campus Saturday and stayed through the end of the weekend giving him an in-depth perspective on Tommy Lloyd's program.

With other schools starting to become involved and make a push in his recruitment, the visit to UA was an important one in the overall process for Lewis.

The visit certainly lived up to what Lewis hoped to see over the weekend, and he came away with a positive feeling about where the process is headed when it comes to Arizona.

“It was a great experience, everything I looked forward to,” Lewis said of his visit to UA. “Got to talk to coach a lot, got to know him a lot more. Got to meet the players. Got to see the crazy atmosphere. So, it was everything that I was expecting and more.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}