2023 4-star guard KJ Lewis has 'great experience' on Arizona official visit

Four-star 2023 wing KJ Lewis said that when Arizona offered him last month the Wildcats made his dreams come true. You see, Lewis grew up in Tucson and always kept an eye on the hometown basketball team. The 6-foot-4 prospect has since moved to El Paso where he has become a star at Chapin High School.

Still, there is a clear attraction to the Old Pueblo, and over the last two days Lewis spent time in his old stomping grounds while on an official visit with the Wildcats.

It was the second official visit in the process for the 31st-ranked recruit in the junior class after he previously made the trip to Memphis to get an up-close look at the Tigers. Lewis made it to campus Saturday and stayed through the end of the weekend giving him an in-depth perspective on Tommy Lloyd's program.

With other schools starting to become involved and make a push in his recruitment, the visit to UA was an important one in the overall process for Lewis.