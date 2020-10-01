Arizona has continued to make new offers to members of the 2022 class as of late with the Wildcats focused on the future now that they have filled most of the spots in their 2021 class. Thursday the program turned to an area it has had success in recently with Washington-based athlete prospect Tristan Dunn adding another Pac-12 offer to his list as Arizona's staff jumped into his recruitment with an offer.

Here is a closer look at the versatile high three-star recruit from the Pacific Northwest.