Receiver Jordan Nabors was one of the standout prospects at his position over the weekend at the Rivals Camp stop in Dallas. The 6-foot recruit from Rockwall-Heath High School is an explosive receiver who has the ability to play different positions. A recent showing at a camp in Dallas helped him gain even more attention leading to his stock soaring in the last several weeks.

Some of his recent offers include Baylor, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Mississippi and Utah among others. He has already set visits to Baylor and Colorado for June when the dead period is expected to come to a close.

"Just going through the process has been real fun," he said. "It gets stressful sometimes, but I'm just very humbled and blessed to be in this position."