2022 RECRUITING: SoCal pass rusher Isiah Ward commits to Arizona

Saturday was a good day in more ways than one for Arizona. While a lot attention was on Arizona's basketball team after its win over Illinois, Jedd Fisch and the football program put together a successful day as well. Earlier in the day former USC commit Kevin Green Jr. gave the Wildcats his commitment, and by the evening the program added another noteworthy commitment.

California pass rusher Isaiah Ward announced his decision Saturday night to pick Arizona over Utah, Oregon State, Arizona State and others. UA recently had an in-home visit with the three-star prospect from Colony High School in Ontario, and it led to Ward taking an official visit to the campus this weekend.

Ward decided to end his recruitment during the visit joining UA's 2022 class as the 18th member of the group. Ward recently took an official visit to Utah during the season after taking an official visit to Oregon State during the summer.

Ward, who is the nephew of NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner, plays at the same school as longtime UA receiver commit AJ Jones. The new UA commit has been a top priority for the Arizona coaching staff with his ability to play different roles on defense.

The Wildcats have been in pursuit of another pass rusher late in the cycle, and Ward is someone who had continued to gain interest from across the Pac-12 throughout his senior season.

Arizona's 2022 class is now evenly split between offensive and defensive recruits after Saturday's two new commitments.

The Wildcats now rank 31st in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings for 2022.