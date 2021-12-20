 GOAZCATS - 2022 RECRUITING: RB signee Jonah Coleman 'ready to get to work' at Arizona
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 20:51:21 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 RECRUITING: RB signee Jonah Coleman 'ready to get to work' at Arizona

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
California running back Jonah Coleman was one of Arizona's first commits in the 2022 class.
California running back Jonah Coleman was one of Arizona's first commits in the 2022 class. (Twitter.com/jonahcoleman8)

Arizona prioritized finding playmakers in the 2022 recruiting class, and someone who made plays all over the field during his high school career is high three-star running back Jonah Coleman. The 5-foot-9 back played on offense and defense at Lincoln High in Stockton, California plus he contributed on special teams as well. That type of versatility is what most college coaches are looking for, and Arizona's coaches are no different.

The 35th-ranked prospect in California is going to help add depth and personality to the Arizona running back room. It is that combination that attracted the Wildcats to the versatile recruit since the early stages of the process.

"We got along right away from the first phone call when I got here and I started recruiting him," Arizona running backs coach Scottie Graham said during a video produced by the program on National Signing Day last week. "I knew he'd fit right into our room, and that's the key for me. You've gotta fit in the room well, and Jonah is a great personality. He's an outstanding running back."

Along with finding talented players in the class, Arizona's coaches made it an emphasis to add a different personality to the locker room with their first full recruiting class in Tucson.

