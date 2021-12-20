2022 RECRUITING: RB signee Jonah Coleman 'ready to get to work' at Arizona

Arizona prioritized finding playmakers in the 2022 recruiting class, and someone who made plays all over the field during his high school career is high three-star running back Jonah Coleman. The 5-foot-9 back played on offense and defense at Lincoln High in Stockton, California plus he contributed on special teams as well. That type of versatility is what most college coaches are looking for, and Arizona's coaches are no different.

The 35th-ranked prospect in California is going to help add depth and personality to the Arizona running back room. It is that combination that attracted the Wildcats to the versatile recruit since the early stages of the process.

"We got along right away from the first phone call when I got here and I started recruiting him," Arizona running backs coach Scottie Graham said during a video produced by the program on National Signing Day last week. "I knew he'd fit right into our room, and that's the key for me. You've gotta fit in the room well, and Jonah is a great personality. He's an outstanding running back."