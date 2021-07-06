Miles Byrd was one of the prospects who benefitted from being in front of coaches during the two live evaluation weekends in June. The 6-foot-6 wing from Lincoln High School in Stockton, California joined his team at the Section 7 events in Glendale and Phoenix that allowed him to be seen by many top programs for the first time.

The 2022 prospect finished the first weekend of the event with a 38-point performance as part of a triple double that was viewed by Arizona's coaching staff along with coaches from numerous other schools.

Byrd's performance last month has brought new offers to the table with schools such as Washington, Harvard, Santa Clara and New Mexico all joining the race in recent days and weeks.

The extra recruiting attention is certainly something Byrd welcomes as he continues to make his way through the process.

"I've put in a lot of work, so it's good for them to see what I've been developing over the quarantine and past year," Byrd said. "They haven't been able to see me ever. I've never played in front of coaches.

"... I was never on a circuit team, so I never got to play in front of college coaches. I was getting a lot of calls and interest since June 15 going into my junior year. A lot of new schools are calling me recently."

Byrd says most schools have been impressed with his ability to pass the ball and envision him as a guard at the next level.