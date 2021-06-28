2022 recruiting: In-state DL recruit Isaiah Johnson recaps Arizona visit

The month of June was a busy one for college programs and recruits as the dead period came to an end after over a year. Now another dead period is starting up meaning prospects who were able to get out on visits will have some time to reflect on them for most of the next month.

Chandler High defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson was one of the prospects who managed to take an official visit in June with a trip down the road to Tucson where he was finally able to meet the new coaching staff led by Jedd Fisch.

Johnson and some of his teammates made the trek to UA in the spring to see the team in action during spring practice, but because of NCAA dead period rules they could not meet the coaches or see all the facilities.