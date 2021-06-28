2022 recruiting: In-state DL recruit Isaiah Johnson recaps Arizona visit
The month of June was a busy one for college programs and recruits as the dead period came to an end after over a year. Now another dead period is starting up meaning prospects who were able to get out on visits will have some time to reflect on them for most of the next month.
Chandler High defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson was one of the prospects who managed to take an official visit in June with a trip down the road to Tucson where he was finally able to meet the new coaching staff led by Jedd Fisch.
Johnson and some of his teammates made the trek to UA in the spring to see the team in action during spring practice, but because of NCAA dead period rules they could not meet the coaches or see all the facilities.
Being able to do so was certainly something Johnson was excited about when taking his official visit to Arizona at the beginning of the month.
"I was very happy to finally be able to get on campus and meet everybody face to face," he said. "It felt good to talk in person with the staff, because we had been talking for so long through text, email and FaceTime."
That virtual interaction allowed recruits to get to know coaches and build relationships, but seeing those same coaches in their own element adds a different layer that Johnson was happy about during his time on campus with the Wildcats.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news