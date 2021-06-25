2022 recruiting: Dylan Anderson breaks down his Arizona commitment
GLENDALE, Arizona — It didn't take long for Tommy Lloyd to land his first commitment as Arizona's new head coach this spring. Shortly after accepting the job, four-star 2022 center Dylan Anderson decided to end his recruitment and commit to his home state school.
Gonzaga had been in consideration by the Gilbert-Perry High School standout, so when Lloyd made the move to Tucson and brought Arizona native TJ Benson with him as UA's new recruiting coordinator it made things simple for the 7-footer.
Since that time Anderson has been looking forward to getting back on the court after a season that was impacted by the pandemic. Last weekend he was finally able to get a chance to perform in front of Lloyd, Benson and the rest of the UA coaching staff at the Section 7 event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Anderson is just one of the high-level recruits on his team, so there was plenty of attention whenever Perry was on the floor at the event.
"It feels great," Anderson told GOAZCATS.com about being able to get in front of coaches again. "I haven't played in a while because of COVID, but it feels great."
