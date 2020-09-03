GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona's wave of new offers to juniors continues

2022 recruiting: Arizona's wave of new offers to juniors continues
Arizona has continued to make new offers in the 2022 class this week and the latest wave of prospects has seen the Wildcats make the call in the last 24 hours. Here is a look at the newest group of junior recruits Kevin Sumlin's staff has on its radar.
Notable offers: Arizona State, Utah, Michigan State, Indiana, Colorado State
Lead recruiter(s): Paul Rhoads, Kyle DeVan
Notable offers: Stanford, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, Nebraska, San Diego State, Hawaii
Lead recruiter(s): Taylor Mazzone, AJ Steward
Notable offers: Arizona State, Oregon, Cal, Kansas, New Mexico
Lead recruiter(s): Taylor Mazzone
Notable offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah, San Jose State
Lead recruiter(s): Greg Burns
