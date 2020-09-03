 GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona's wave of new offers to juniors continues
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-03 15:17:36 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 recruiting: Arizona's wave of new offers to juniors continues

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona has continued to make new offers in the 2022 class this week and the latest wave of prospects has seen the Wildcats make the call in the last 24 hours. Here is a look at the newest group of junior recruits Kevin Sumlin's staff has on its radar.

Notable offers: Arizona State, Utah, Michigan State, Indiana, Colorado State

Lead recruiter(s): Paul Rhoads, Kyle DeVan

Notable offers: Stanford, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, Nebraska, San Diego State, Hawaii

Lead recruiter(s): Taylor Mazzone, AJ Steward

Notable offers: Arizona State, Oregon, Cal, Kansas, New Mexico

Lead recruiter(s): Taylor Mazzone

Notable offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah, San Jose State

Lead recruiter(s): Greg Burns

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}