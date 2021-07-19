Losing out on a commitment from former in-state receiver Shawn Miller over the weekend was certainly blow for the Wildcats. Miller will head out of state and play in the Midwest at Illinois. At this point in the year the options at numerous positions are beginning to dwindle, but there are still some uncommitted prospects who could take Miller's place in Arizona's class when all is said and done.

The Wildcats already hold a commitment from outside receiver AJ Jones for the 2022 class and remain in a good spot for top-50 wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and four-star tight end Keyan Burnett. There are other options on at both positions as well.

Where UA could still use some help in the class is in the slot, and that is a spot Miller could have fit in well. Though he was a key target for Jedd Fisch's staff in this cycle, Miller is far from the only inside receiver with an offer and attention from the Wildcats.

Today we will take a look at some of the other options for Arizona.