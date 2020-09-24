 GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona's latest offers (9.24.20)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 17:05:24 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 recruiting: Arizona's latest offers (9.24.20)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona has continued to make new offers in the 2022 class and the latest wave came Thursday as the Wildcats remain focused on a couple key states for the program, California and Texas.

Here's a look at the newest UA targets in the junior class.

Other notable offers: Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, UNLV, San Jose State

Lead recruiter(s): Greg Burns

Other notable offers: Boston College, Iowa State, Nebraska, SMU, UTSA

Lead recruiter(s): Jeremy Springer

Other notable offers: Washington State, Nevada

Lead recruiter(s): Greg Burns

Nate Johnson – 6'1" | 175 lbs | ATH | 2022 (Clovis, California)

Other notable offers: Utah

Lead recruiter(s): Taylor Mazzone

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}