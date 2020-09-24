GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona's latest offers (9.24.20)

2022 recruiting: Arizona's latest offers (9.24.20)
Arizona has continued to make new offers in the 2022 class and the latest wave came Thursday as the Wildcats remain focused on a couple key states for the program, California and Texas.
Here's a look at the newest UA targets in the junior class.
Other notable offers: Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, UNLV, San Jose State
Lead recruiter(s): Greg Burns
Other notable offers: Boston College, Iowa State, Nebraska, SMU, UTSA
Lead recruiter(s): Jeremy Springer
Other notable offers: Washington State, Nevada
Lead recruiter(s): Greg Burns
Nate Johnson – 6'1" | 175 lbs | ATH | 2022 (Clovis, California)
Other notable offers: Utah
Lead recruiter(s): Taylor Mazzone
