As Arizona heads into 2022 it can do so knowing it has put together the best recruiting class in Tucson in over a decade. The work is not finished yet, but Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff assembled an impressive group for next season highlighted by a historic class offensively. We have continued to assess and analyze the class from different angles since the end of the early signing period, and today we will take all the information we have gathered to hand out some letter grades for the work the coaching staff was able to accomplish during its first full recruiting cycle together.

The UA offense proved to be the side of the ball that needed immediate addressing after the end of the 1-11 season. There were clear holes at several positions, and with numerous skill players opting to enter the transfer portal after the season there was a big need for upgrades at several spots.

Did the UA staff do its job to help address some of its biggest needs? We will examine that today as we break down the offensive signees in the class.