2022 recruiting: Arizona remains in mix as Jaden Bradley trims list to five

On the same day the top-ranked prospect in the 2022 class made the decision to set up a weekend visit to Arizona, another top-25 prospect opted to release his top five. Four-star point guard Jaden Bradley now has five schools that he will focus on in his recruitment after trimming down his list Thursday.

Arizona has already had the North Carolina native on campus for a visit earlier in the process and remains as one of the five programs still in contention for his commitment.