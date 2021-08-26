 GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona remains in mix as Jaden Bradley trims list to five
2022 recruiting: Arizona remains in mix as Jaden Bradley trims list to five

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

On the same day the top-ranked prospect in the 2022 class made the decision to set up a weekend visit to Arizona, another top-25 prospect opted to release his top five. Four-star point guard Jaden Bradley now has five schools that he will focus on in his recruitment after trimming down his list Thursday.

Arizona has already had the North Carolina native on campus for a visit earlier in the process and remains as one of the five programs still in contention for his commitment.

TOP 5

Arizona, Alabama, Florida State, Gonzaga, Kentucky

