GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona offers Seattle point guard Koren Johnson

Humble and very blessed to say that after a great conversation with Coach Miller, I have received an offer from The University Of Arizona! # #Gowildcats 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ewiDyX3ptU

Arizona was one of the schools to reach out to four-star 2022 point guard Koren Johnson early in the contact period last month as soon as colleges could begin open communication with rising juniors on June 15. Since then he has had to wait for that initial interest to turn into an offer and on Wednesday night the Wildcats became the next program to offer the 6-foot-1 recruit from Garfield High School after he had a conversation with head coach Sean Miller.

New assistant coach Jason Terry will handle recruiting for the Wildcats in his home state, so he will lead things with Johnson for Arizona moving forward. The four-star point guard, who is currently rated as the 103rd-best prospect in the 2022 class, plays for former NBA star Brandon Roy at Garfield.

Johnson has established himself already as the type of guard coaches are looking for with his ability to score and run a team. It helped lead his squad to a state title this season and now he has gained plenty of traction on the recruiting side heading into his junior year.

It is still early in his recruitment, but the Arizona offer is a significant one in the process for Johnson who should only see more attention come his way whenever he is able to be in front of coaches once again.