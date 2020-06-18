GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona offers 4-star California guard Joseph Hunter

Arizona has continued to make new offers this week as the contact period for the 2022 class began on Monday. Among the recruits to now hold an offer from Sean Miller's program is four-star California guard Joseph Hunter who picked up his offer from the Wildcats on Thursday. The 6-foot-3 recruit plays at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno and was previously teammates with Jalen Green, the second-ranked prospect in the 2020 class.

Hunter was able to make his own name early in his career and he has continued to develop his game heading into his junior season. Currently the four-star prospect is ranked at No. 62 overall in the 2022 Rivals.com rankings and he has already heard from a number of programs since the start of the contact period.

UCLA, USC, Cal, Washington State, San Diego State, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Ole Miss are just some of the programs that have reportedly already reached out to the four-star recruit.

Like the other guards Arizona has offered this week, Hunter has an attacking style about his game and he takes advantage of his athleticism to get to the basket, but his ability to shoot the ball is something that helps him stand out.

Arizona has focused on and will continue to focus on adding perimeter shooters to the roster as Miller continues to look ahead to the future, and Hunter is certainly capable of being effective in that area of the game.

No favorites have emerged yet since it is so early in the process, but the Arizona offer is a notable one at this point in Hunter's recruitment.