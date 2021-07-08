2022 recruiting: Arizona makes the top 5 for 4-star DE Sterling Lane II

Sterling "Deuce" Lane II was one of Arizona's early high-profile official visitors last month. The four-star prospect from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California made the trek with his family to Tucson to open what would be a busy month. He made a swing through the South where he was able to get on campus at Auburn and Florida State for visits before taking official visits to Oregon State and Colorado before the end of June.

The visit process clearly gave Lane some insight into what he is intrigued by most pushing him to trim his list down to a top five Thursday. Arizona, Colorado and Oregon State all made the cut while Michigan and Oregon are also still part of the group at the top.

LSU, Utah, Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana are some of the notable programs that have offered Lane that were left off the list.

Lane grew up for part of his life in St. Louis so he has ties outside of the West Coast, but most of his list is focused on programs closer to his current home in California.

The 6-foot-4 recruit is moving quickly through the process and could end up making his decision before the end of the month. At this point he is likely to have his decision completed by the start of his senior season.

Lane is a versatile recruit who could play linebacker in certain instances but will mostly be used as a defensive end at the next level.

"I watch my opponents formations, I look for who they like to go to, and I study the offensive tackles," he previously told PowerMizzou. "I learn what the offensive tackles are good at doing, and the areas where I can attack them. On game day is just fun, I can just be the dog I am and play games with the offensive tackles. I have been told by many coaches and other people they love my motor."

Arizona has been focused on building up the defensive line with athletic players, and Lane certainly fits into that category. The Wildcats have already added a few versatile recruits up front with Russell Davis II, Jermaine Wiggins Jr. and Tristan Monday all being defensive end/linebacker hybrid prospects.

UA currently sits at 10 commitments overall in its 2022 class with the group evenly split between offensive and defensive players.