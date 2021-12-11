2022 RECRUITING: Arizona lands commitment from WR Kevin Green Jr.

Arizona has added to its 2022 recruiting class during the final weekend before the early signing period. One-time USC commit Kevin Green Jr. announced his decision to commit to the Wildcats on Saturday during an official visit with the program. Green backed off his pledge to the Trojans only recently announcing his plans to open his recruitment back up last week after the decision was made by USC to hire Lincoln Riley as its next head coach.

The three-star recruit also holds offers from Penn State, Stanford, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska and Arizona State among others.

UA moved quickly to bring Green out to Tucson for a visit, and he decided to make the trek to Tucson this week alongside several other key targets from Southern California. Among the group is his teammate Ephesians Prysock, a four-star cornerback in the 2022 class.

Green's commitment comes at a good time for the Wildcats after a recent string of departures at the receiver position. Both BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry entered the transfer portal this week leaving UA with the need for more talent and depth at the position.

The 5-foot-10 receiver had been committed to USC since May, but the late push from the Wildcats means he will now be part of the Arizona signing class come Wednesday. Green ended up with 53 catches for 717 yards receiving and four touchdowns during his senior season at Alemany High School in Los Angeles.