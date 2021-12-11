2022 RECRUITING: Arizona lands commitment from WR Kevin Green Jr.
Arizona has added to its 2022 recruiting class during the final weekend before the early signing period. One-time USC commit Kevin Green Jr. announced his decision to commit to the Wildcats on Saturday during an official visit with the program. Green backed off his pledge to the Trojans only recently announcing his plans to open his recruitment back up last week after the decision was made by USC to hire Lincoln Riley as its next head coach.
The three-star recruit also holds offers from Penn State, Stanford, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska and Arizona State among others.
UA moved quickly to bring Green out to Tucson for a visit, and he decided to make the trek to Tucson this week alongside several other key targets from Southern California. Among the group is his teammate Ephesians Prysock, a four-star cornerback in the 2022 class.
Green's commitment comes at a good time for the Wildcats after a recent string of departures at the receiver position. Both BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry entered the transfer portal this week leaving UA with the need for more talent and depth at the position.
The 5-foot-10 receiver had been committed to USC since May, but the late push from the Wildcats means he will now be part of the Arizona signing class come Wednesday. Green ended up with 53 catches for 717 yards receiving and four touchdowns during his senior season at Alemany High School in Los Angeles.
The Wildcats now have 17 commitments in the class sit at No. 35 in the overall Rivals.com team recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment from Green on Saturday. Arizona is also now back in the third spot among Pac-12 teams in the conference recruiting rankings.
Green is the sixth offensive skill position prospect to commit to Arizona in the class and the second receiver. Fellow Southern California receiver AJ Jones committed to Arizona in the summer shortly after backing off his commitment to UCLA.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have built a strong class on offense for 2022 with four-star tight end Keyan Burnett, another former USC commit, being part of the group in addition to quarterback Noah Fifita, tight end Tyler Powell and all-purpose back Jonah Coleman. Offensive linemen Grayson Stovall, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jacob Reece round out the group on offense so far for UA.
Fisch previously said the Wildcats have 23 spots available to sign in the 2022 class, but at this point he does not anticipate using all those spots by Wednesday as the early signing period begins.
Click here to read the expert take on what Arizona is getting with its addition of Kevin Green Jr.
